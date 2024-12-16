Elderly Man Injured In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson Suburb
Date
12/16/2024 5:11:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops used a drone to attack an 81-year-old man in Antonivka near Kherson.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"At approximately 08:30 in Antonivka, Russian forces launched an attack on an elderly man from a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, an 81-year-old local resident sustained explosive injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to his shin and foot,” the report says.
Read also:
Russian drone debris damages power lines in Cherkasy region
The RMA added that the victim was hospitalized.
As reported by Ukrinform, two civilians sustained injuries in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes on December 15.
MENAFN16122024000193011044ID1108996711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.