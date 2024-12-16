Elderly Man Injured In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson Suburb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian used a drone to attack an 81-year-old man in Antonivka near Kherson.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"At approximately 08:30 in Antonivka, Russian forces launched an attack on an elderly man from a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, an 81-year-old local resident sustained explosive injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to his shin and foot,” the report says.

The RMA added that the victim was hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, two civilians sustained injuries in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes on December 15.