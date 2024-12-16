Bangladesh Plans National Election By Late 2025 Or Mid 2026

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Dec 16 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, said today, it may be possible to hold the next national at the end of 2025, or the first half of 2026.

“The election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026,” he said, in a televised speech to the nation at 10.00 a.m. local time today, marking the country's Victory Day.

Yunus said, he repeatedly appealed to all to arrange the elections after completing all the necessary major reforms.

But, due to consensus, it may be possible to hold the elections by the end of 2025, after completing minor reforms, based on the preparation of an accurate voter list, he said.

Yunus urged the Election Commission and all social institutions and political parties, to take various creative programmes to achieve this goal.

He suggested creating such a tradition that first-time voters in all elections, including local government polls, will ensure about 100 percent voting in all centres.

“If we can ensure this, no government in the future will dare to snatch the people's voting rights,” the chief adviser added.

Economist Yunus, took oath as head of the country's interim government on Aug 8.– NNN-BSS