AAP High On Confidence, BJP Has No Agenda Or Leadership: Manish Sisodia

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) confidence is soaring high, while it's the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been floundering and tottering in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, said former Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia on Monday.

Senior party leader Sisodia, speaking to IANS said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is marching ahead with full confidence and is ready to pin down its rivals in the upcoming because people are happy with its good governance in the past ten years and ready to give it another chance.

“We have an excellent team of leaders, led by grassroots leader Arvind Kejriwal. In the past ten years, we have improved the city's parameters in education, health and many other sectors.

“However, the BJP has neither any leadership nor any issues and agenda for the city. It's only agenda is to keep complaining against our government and hence the rudderless BJP will offer no challenge to us,” Sisodia stated.

Notably, Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held in February next year.

Political parties have already stepped up their campaign, with the AAP announcing fresh poll pledges of free electricity, water and more, while the BJP is firing volleys accusing the CM Atishi government of befooling and misleading Delhiites with 'fake' promises.

The AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 seats, though it changed the constituency of Manish Sisodia from Patparganj to Jangpura.

This prompted the BJP to claim that the 'flustered' AAP was picking a safe seat for its tainted ex-Deputy CM.

The Kejriwal-led AAP, probably facing its biggest electoral challenge this time, is seeking re-election for the fourth time.

The row over alleged liquorgate, slapgate, sheesh mahal and more, is believed to have done much harm to the party's promise of honest politics and the party has made a renewed push to win the mandate, to prove that these are nothing but 'witch-hunts' employed by the BJP-led Centre to remove it from power and stop the good work done over the past decade.