Azerbaijan Premier League: Neftchi Defeats Kapaz
The next match of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Round 17 has
been held at Neftchi Arena, Azernews reports.
The match between Neftchi and Kapaz ended with a 2:1 victory for
the hosts.
After this result, Neftchi, which increased its points to 16,
rose to 7th place. Kapaz remained in 9th place with 10 points.
In the first match of the day, the match between Zira and Turan
Tovuz held at Sports Complex, ended in a goalless draw.
Currently, the Baku representative is in fourth place in the
tournament table with 27 points, and the Tovuz club is in third
place with 31 points.
Recall that Sabah defeated Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 1:0
in the matches held the previous day. No goals were scored in the
match between Shamakhi and Sabail.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007.
Qarabag FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
