OSOP Scheme To Empower Women Artisans Expands To 1,854 Railway Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Centre's One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme to empower women artisans has expanded at a robust pace with as many as 1,854 outlets showcasing diverse local products at various railway stations across the country.

“Central Railway alone accounts for 157 of these outlets, demonstrating its strong commitment to the initiative. Within Central Railway, the Bhusaval Division stands out with 25 operational OSOP outlets, all of which are thriving and actively contributing to the local economy. Notably, all of them are led by women,” said Ity Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager at Bhusaval.

“Women entrepreneurs are showcasing local products ranging from Paithani sarees and purses to packed roasted products in Bhusaval and Jalgaon, and bamboo crafts in Akola,” Ity Pandey observed.

Started as a pilot project in March 2022, the 'One Station One Product' initiative provides uniquely designed sale outlets for locals to sell indigenous products. These stalls at identified railway stations for the sale and promotion of items sourced from local manufacturers improve their skills and livelihood.

Women from low-income groups are leading these enterprises. These outlets are becoming profitable platforms that also provide training and employment opportunities to other women in the community.

For instance, at Nashik Road station, the Renuka Mahila Udyog Sahakari Sansthan, consisting of 1,000 women members, is actively contributing to the local economy by empowering widows and women from slums. Similarly, in Bhusaval, the Utkarsh Swayam Sahyata Mahila Bachat Gat has started a promising venture in packed roasted products, supported by an interest-free loan.

At Jalgaon station, the Gayatri Swayam Sahayata Samuh, a Bachat Gat of 10 women, successfully runs the OSOP stall, selling local delicacies like papad, achar, chakli, and dehydration powder.

At Akola, Shegaon, and Badnera stations, bamboo crafts are being turned into beautiful and functional products, supported by the Maharashtra Bamboo Development Board.

The products selected are local to the region, and the initiative prioritizes the participation of marginalized sections of society, including artisans, weavers, and women self-help groups.