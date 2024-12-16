Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Predicts More Rain In THESE Areas As Heavy Rain Batter State Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several areas of Thoothukudi and its neighbouring regions experienced severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to batter parts of Tamil Nadu . Visuals showed water accumulation in the Postal Telegram Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Amuda Nagar, KVK Nagar, and Asoke Nagar in Thoothukudi.

Meanwhile, IMD Chennai has forecasted heavy rainfall until December 18.

Thoothukudi and other districts received moderate to heavy rainfall earlier on Friday, while Trichy received incessant rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu, Kerala, and theLakshadweep area.

The IMD release stated that a cyclonic circulation was present over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas as of Saturday. It is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday (i.e., today). The release mentioned that the system will likely intensify and move west-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas on Monday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamilnadu (at many places over Coastal Tamilnadu and one or two places in Interior Tamilnadu), Puducherry, and the Karaikal area on Tuesday. Thunderstorms and lighting are likely to occur at one or two places. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu, and theKaraikal area on Tuesday.