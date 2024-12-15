King Sends Cable To Bahrain Monarch On National Day, Accession Anniversary

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah has sent a cable to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion of his country's national day and the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne, expressing best wishes to him and the people of Bahrain, according to a Royal Court statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.