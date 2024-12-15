عربي


King Sends Cable To Bahrain Monarch On National Day, Accession Anniversary

12/15/2024 11:13:24 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion of his country's national day and the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne, expressing best wishes to him and the people of Bahrain, according to a Royal Court statement.

MENAFN15122024000028011005ID1108995664


Jordan Times

