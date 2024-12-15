UN Urges Humanitarian Measures To Steer Syria Toward Stable Transition
12/15/2024 3:10:16 PM
A senior UN aid official called Friday for inclusive governance,
the rule of law, and robust humanitarian measures to steer Syria
toward a stable transition. Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Assistant
Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in
Syria emphasized the critical need for unity, humanitarian
assistance, and reconstruction in the wake of the Assad regime's
fall. He urged the global community to support Syria as it takes
its first steps toward Political transition and stressed its
importance in shaping the country's future.
Abdelmoula emphasized the importance of preserving evidence and
respecting fundamental legal standards in the pursuit of justice
and reconciliation. He expressed particular concern for the fate of
documents and possible mass graves linked to the former regime's
suspected crimes against humanity. Preserving these sites is
crucial, he noted, for any future transitional justice mechanisms
that will likely involve both domestic and international legal
frameworks. He added,“I'm very, very, very worried that many of
these places will be ransacked by the rebel forces.”
Abdelmoula cautioned that unchecked humanitarian suffering could
lead to renewed instability, creating fertile ground for extremist
groups, including ISIL, to re-establish footholds. Restoring public
order and ensuring basic services, he argued, are not only urgent
humanitarian priorities but also legal and ethical imperatives that
align with international standards.
Appealing to foreign governments and the international community
to support a comprehensive reconstruction strategy, Abdelmoula made
the point that reconstruction efforts must balance humanitarian
needs, compliance with human rights obligations, and the pursuit of
future accountability processes.“The stability of Syria will
benefit everyone – not only the sub-region but the entire world,”
said Abdelmoula. While acknowledging ongoing security incidents
such as the Israeli air strikes, inter-factional clashes, and
instability in border areas, Abdelmoula remained hopeful adding,
that now“is an opportunity for all of those external actors to
contribute towards the stability of Syria that will benefit
everyone.”
