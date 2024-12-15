Azerbaijani Defence Ministry Shares Video On Weekly Review
Date
12/15/2024 3:10:16 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Defence Ministry released a summary video based on
information shared last week.
Azernews presents the video, citing the
ministry's press service.
MENAFN15122024000195011045ID1108995314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.