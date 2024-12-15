(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing emphasis on improving educational outcomes through data-driven strategies and the adoption of personalized platforms are driving significant advancements in the Education and Learning Analytics Market. Pune, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education and Learning Analytics Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report highlights that the Education and Learning Analytics Market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 42.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period (2024–2032). ” The Education and Learning Analytics Market has seen substantial growth driven by the increasing reliance on data-driven strategies for decision-making in both education and corporate training. By integrating analytics into educational systems, institutions and businesses can offer personalized learning experiences, improve student performance, and maximize resource utilization. A prominent example is the use of predictive analytics by universities to identify students at risk of dropout. According to a 2024 report, universities using such analytics have successfully reduced dropout rates by 15%. A major growth factor in this market is the adoption of e-learning platforms. By 2023, platforms like Coursera and Udemy had collectively reached over 120 million users globally, creating a demand for robust analytics to assess learner engagement, track progress, and improve course quality. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the education sector, enabling institutions to process vast datasets in real-time, predict performance patterns, and tailor content to individual needs. AI-driven tools have been found to increase student engagement by 25% in digital classrooms. The corporate sector is also fueling market expansion, as businesses increasingly use learning analytics to assess the effectiveness of employee training programs. A 2024 report shows that 71% of learning and development professionals regard analytics as critical for measuring the return on investment (ROI) of training, highlighting the growing significance of data in workforce development and upskilling. Government-led digital education initiatives further propel market growth. For example, India's Digital Education initiative has successfully incorporated analytics into educational platforms, benefiting over 300,000 schools and enhancing both learning outcomes and resource management. Cloud-based analytics solutions, known for their scalability and cost-effectiveness, have become pivotal drivers of growth. These solutions have gained rapid traction, especially among smaller institutions, enabling them to compete with larger entities in providing high-quality education.

Get a Sample Report of Education and Learning Analytics Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation (Watson Education, IBM Cognos Analytics)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure Machine Learning, Microsoft Power BI)

SAP SE (SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Learning Management, Oracle BI)

Google LLC (Google Classroom, Google Analytics for Education)

SAS Institute Inc. (SAS Visual Analytics, SAS Enterprise Guide)

Tableau Software (Tableau Desktop, Tableau Prep)

Blackboard Inc. (Blackboard Analytics for Learn, Blackboard Predict)

D2L Corporation (Brightspace Insights, Brightspace Performance+) Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Cornerstone Learning, Cornerstone Analytics) Education and Learning Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 42.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The integration of AI-driven tools and personalized learning platforms is growing, allowing for real-time data analysis and customized educational experiences, boosting demand for learning analytics.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Education and Learning Analytics Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

In 2023, the software segment dominated the market and represented a revenue share of more than 75.0%. Software solutions are essential tools for the collection, storage, and processing of educational data with intuitive dashboards and reports, Software solutions help management to navigate simple data patterns and extract meaningful intelligent insights. They can also scale across an entire school or school system to serve diverse user types and millions of records, regardless of size. The dominance of this segment in the market can be attributed to the scalability and cost-effectiveness of software solutions.

The services segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. From student information systems to learning management to performance tracking, educational institutions use a plethora of systems to do so. In addition to this, you need ongoing training and support to effectively use these analytics tools. Service providers provide site support and ensure intermediate end users can analyze data, etc. Updating and optimizing analytics tools is always going to remain an important aspect of all organizations; this particular segment is anticipated to sustain growth at a steady pace.

Education and Learning Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud

By End Use



Academics

K-12

Higher Education Enterprises

By Type



Descriptive

Predictive Prescriptive

By Application



Curriculum Development & Intervention Management

Performance Management

Student Engagement

Budget & Finance Management

Operations Management

People Acquisition & Retention Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Education and Learning Analytics Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the Education and Learning Analytics Market with 37.0% share in 2023 attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure. With the region already possessing well-established high-speed internet connectivity and data centers, the region provides an ideal ecosystem for deploying and scaling learning analytics solutions. Furthermore, intensive research and development efforts in the education sector have paved the path for many cutting-edge analytics tools and techniques. International students also play a role in driving demand for these solutions, as educational institutions look for ways to optimize system management and student learning outcomes.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the projected period. Fast-forward digital transformation - particularly in education - has led to the proliferation of technology adoption within institutions in the region. Such trends have led to increased adoption of analytics solutions focusing on enhancing teaching quality, student performance, and administrative work. That along with escalating investments in educational infrastructure and increasing student enrolment ratio is resulting in the increasing demand for data-driven insights in the region. With governments focusing on aligning their educational systems with global standards, the demand for analytics solutions is expected to increase in the coming years.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Education And Learning Analytics Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Education And Learning Analytics Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Education And Learning Analytics Market Segmentation, By End Use

10. Education And Learning Analytics Market Segmentation, By Type

11. Education And Learning Analytics Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Recent Developments

March 2024: Microsoft launched an AI-driven learning analytics platform to assist institutions in real-time monitoring of student performance.

June 2024: Google Cloud announced a partnership with EdTech companies to provide advanced analytics tools for personalized learning.

Access Complete Report Details of Education and Learning Analytics Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)