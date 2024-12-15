Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Friday 0.3 percent lower

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened at 10,028.15 points on Friday, marking a decline of 0.3 percent or 30.48 points from the previous session. The market started the day on a slight downward trend, following a relatively flat performance on Thursday when the closed at 10,058.63 points. The daily trading volume on Thursday reached 85 billion liras, approximately USD2.45 billion, reflecting a moderate level of activity.



As of 10:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the exchange rates indicated 34.9425 for the US dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.5680 for the euro, and 44.1030 for the British pound. These figures demonstrate continued fluctuations in currency markets as investors monitor economic developments both domestically and internationally. The strength of the Turkish lira remains a focal point amid ongoing market volatility.



Gold prices remained steady, with one ounce valued at USD2,682.65, reflecting global demand for the precious metal, which often serves as a safe haven during times of uncertainty. Meanwhile, oil prices saw a modest adjustment, with Brent crude trading at USD73.3 per barrel. These price movements suggest that the global energy market continues to face pressure from various factors, including supply-demand imbalances and geopolitical tensions.



Overall, the Turkish economy is navigating through a period of mixed market signals. While exchange rates and commodities like gold and oil remain volatile, investors are carefully watching the BIST 100 index and other indicators for signs of stability or further fluctuations. With external and internal factors playing a crucial role in shaping economic sentiment, market participants are staying alert for any potential shifts in the financial landscape.

