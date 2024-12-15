Azerbaijan Championship Among Men And Women Boxers Kicks Off
Date
12/15/2024
The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Championship among men
and women boxers was held.
Azernews reports, citing Idman that the
event began with a parade of participating teams.
Following the ceremony, Rovshan Huseynov, a member of the Board
of Directors of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF), spoke at
the event. He emphasised the importance of the competition and
wished success to the participants.
"The championship is of great importance for the national team.
Boxers who excel here will be recruited to the national team. May
the strongest win."
After the National Anthem, the competition was declared
open.
It should be noted that the championship organized at the Boxing
Center will determine the winners of 13 men's and 5 women's weight
classes. 200 boxers (178 men, 22 women) from 41 teams representing
clubs and sports societies from various cities and regions of the
republic participated in the competition. The names of the winners
of the championship will be announced on December 20.
