(MENAFN) President Vladimir has emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a crucial component for Russia's national development, aiming for the country to become a global leader in both creating and applying AI technologies across all sectors of society. Speaking at an international AI conference in Moscow, Putin outlined AI's role in strengthening Russia’s defense, economy, and public administration, highlighting its potential to drive innovation.



Putin stressed the importance of Russia developing its own AI technologies to maintain scientific, technological, and ideological sovereignty, asserting that these technologies must reflect Russia's values, culture, and national interests. He underscored that Russian companies are integrating cutting-edge AI solutions and will continue to produce AI-based products and services for both domestic and global markets.



The president also called for international cooperation in AI development, inviting countries willing to work with Russia to participate in shaping the future of the technology. Putin proposed a strategic session in Russia to discuss AI's future direction, noting the impressive performance of AI tools, like GigaChat, which will assist in managing questions for his upcoming press conference on December 19.

