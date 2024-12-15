Putin wants Russia to become globe`s leader in AI
Date
12/15/2024 6:08:08 AM
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a crucial component for Russia's national development, aiming for the country to become a global leader in both creating and applying AI technologies across all sectors of society. Speaking at an international AI conference in Moscow, Putin outlined AI's role in strengthening Russia’s defense, economy, and public administration, highlighting its potential to drive innovation.
Putin stressed the importance of Russia developing its own AI technologies to maintain scientific, technological, and ideological sovereignty, asserting that these technologies must reflect Russia's values, culture, and national interests. He underscored that Russian companies are integrating cutting-edge AI solutions and will continue to produce AI-based products and services for both domestic and global markets.
The president also called for international cooperation in AI development, inviting countries willing to work with Russia to participate in shaping the future of the technology. Putin proposed a strategic session in Russia to discuss AI's future direction, noting the impressive performance of AI tools, like GigaChat, which will assist in managing questions for his upcoming press conference on December 19.
MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.