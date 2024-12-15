Kuwait FM Receives Egyptian Foreign Ministry Delegation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya met Sunday with an Egyptian Foreign delegation. The delegation is on visit to the country as per invitation from Saud Nasser Institute as part of its annual hospitality program, taking place from October to February. The Foreign Minister welcomed the delegation wishing them a warm stay, and commended the special relations between the two nations. (end) aai

