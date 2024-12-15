Saudi Arabia to host 2034 men's world cup with new stadiums, major upgrades

(MENAFN) stated the current week that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 men’s championship, signifying a turning point in the Kingdom's and the Middle East's history.



Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome 48 teams from around the globe, more than the previous one with 32-team format, in a total of 15 stadiums around the nation.



In preparation, Saudi Arabia has aimed to build 11 brand-new venues and improve four current ones.



The stadiums, which are located in five major cities—Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, Abha, and NEOM—are made to provide players and fans with first-rate amenities, unmatched comfort, and remarkable experiences.



According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), these stadiums are strategically positioned and meet both local and international requirements, with sustainability built in.



Riyadh alone will host eight venues for World Cup events, including the new King Salman International Stadium, which has a seating capacity of around 92,000 people.



