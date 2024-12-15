Azerbaijani Candidates For Position Of Judge Taking Test Exam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Examination Center (SEC) and the Judges' Selection Committee are holding a test exam for candidates for the position of judge.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Center, the exam started at 10:00 Baku time and is being attended by 378 people. Participants will be able to familiarize themselves with the results when they complete the exam or when the time allotted for the exam expires. The results will also be posted on the SSC website the next day.

Candidates needed to present their admit card and ID card when coming to the exam.

Besides, in the exam, candidates were presented with 100 questions and were given 4 hours to answer them. Each correct answer to the exam question is valued at 1 point. The number of incorrect answers does not affect the result of the correct answers. Candidates who score 60 or more points are allowed to proceed to the next stage.