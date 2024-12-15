Azerbaijani Candidates For Position Of Judge Taking Test Exam
The State Examination Center (SEC) and the Judges' Selection
Committee are holding a test exam for candidates for the position
of judge.
As reported by Azernews, citing the Center, the exam started at
10:00 Baku time and is being attended by 378 people. Participants
will be able to familiarize themselves with the results when they
complete the exam or when the time allotted for the exam expires.
The results will also be posted on the SSC website the next
day.
Candidates needed to present their admit card and ID card when
coming to the exam.
Besides, in the exam, candidates were presented with 100
questions and were given 4 hours to answer them. Each correct
answer to the exam question is valued at 1 point. The number of
incorrect answers does not affect the result of the correct
answers. Candidates who score 60 or more points are allowed to
proceed to the next stage.
