Egypt Uncovers Golden Artefacts, Ritual Texts From Ptolemaic Era In Minya

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission, led by the University of and the Institute of Ancient Near Eastern Studies, has uncovered a treasure trove of tombs from the Ptolemaic era in the Bahnasah archaeological area of Minya. The discoveries include colorful inscriptions, ritual texts, mummies, skeletal remains, coffins, and a remarkable collection of golden artefacts.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the find as unprecedented. Among the discoveries were 13 golden tongues and nails from Ptolemaic mummies, as well as inscriptions and scenes featuring unique depictions of ancient Egyptian religious practices.“This discovery is a major addition to the history of the region and sheds light on the Ptolemaic era's religious customs,” Khaled remarked.

Hassan Ibrahim Amer, excavation director and member of Cairo University's Faculty of Archaeology, noted the significance of a heart scarab found in its original position inside a mummy. Other notable artefacts include 29 amulets inscribed with the Djed symbol, scarabs representing deities such as Horus, Thoth, and Isis, and amulets that combine the attributes of these gods.

Esther Pons Milado, Head of the Spanish team, reported that a rectangular stone burial shaft led to a tomb containing a central hall with three chambers filled with dozens of mummies. The findings suggest the chambers were used for mass burials. Another burial shaft led to elaborately decorated chambers featuring painted walls and inscriptions that depict the tomb owner, Wn Nfr, and his family in the presence of gods such as Anubis, Osiris, Atum, Horus, and Thoth.

The ceilings of one chamber were adorned with a celestial scene of the goddess Nut, surrounded by stars and sacred boats carrying deities like Khepri, Ra, and Atum. Notably, a thin layer of gold adorned the face of a mummy being embalmed by Anubis, as well as the faces of Osiris, Isis, and Nephthys, marking a discovery unprecedented in the Bahnasah area. Four limestone sarcophagi were also unearthed in this chamber.

Maite Maskourt, Head of the joint mission, highlighted the site's importance. During a previous excavation season, the team discovered tombs from the Saite, Greek, and Roman periods, alongside a Roman basilica church and the Osirion Temple. Maskourt confirmed that excavations would continue to unravel more secrets from this historically significant region.

This groundbreaking discovery offers new insights into the Ptolemaic era's religious and cultural practices, further enriching the understanding of ancient Egypt's history.



