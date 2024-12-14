Province Invests In Emergency Response Projects For Rural Communities
Date
12/14/2024 8:00:38 AM
CANADA, December 12 - Organization
Community
Funding
Project Descriptions
Cross Road Rural Community Fire Company
Stratford
$114,717
Rescue boat, communications and equipment replacement
Central Kings Rural Fire Department
Bridgetown
$97,666
Upgrades to fire protection equipment
City of Summerside
Summerside
$76,990
Fire equipment upgrades
East River Fire Company Inc.
Mount Stewart
$128,606
Hall upgrades, generator and equipment
Emerald Recreation Club
Emerald
$71,921
Facility upgrades at the reception centre and train station
Harbour Authority of Georgetown
Georgetown
$2,890
Purchase of two automated external defibrillators machines and carrying cases
Lennox Island First Nation
Lennox Island
$86,586
Reception centre upgrades and heat pump
Montague Volunteer Fire Brigade Inc
Montague
$50,302
Rescue boat, infrastructure upgrades and equipment replacement
Murray River Rural Community Fire Company
Murray River
$233,006
Fire hall expansion
New London Rural Community Fire Company
New London
$81,668
Equipment upgrades
North Shore Rural Community Fire Company
North Shore
$95,661
Facility upgrades and equipment
New Glasgow Rural Community Fire Company
New Glasgow
$119,894
Fire equipment and upgrades
North River Rural Community Fire Company
Cornwall
$100,000
Rescue equipment
Rural Municipality of Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke
$12,194
Reception centre upgrades
Rural Municipality of Belfast
Belfast
$31,821
Installation of a generator
Rural Municipality of Miscouche
Miscouche
$126,043
Community upgrades
Rural Municipality of St. Peters
St. Peters
$187,677
Community infrastructure upgrades
Rural Municipality of Wellington
Wellington
$106,877
Boardwalk repairs and upgrades to fire department and equipment
Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park
Milton
$50,618
Reception centre upgrades
Rural Municipality of North Shore
North Shore
$86,537
Community upgrades
Rural Municipality of Miminegash
Miminegash
$26,854
Fire hall upgrades
Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart
Mount Stewart
$249,500
Building upgrades for reception centre and rental space
Rural Municipality of Hunter River
Hunter River
$10,846
Reception centre upgrades
Rural Municipality of Brackley
Brackley
$72,679
Upgrades to Brackley Community Centre
Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour
Murray Harbour
$174,948
Reception centre enhancements
Rural Municipality of Alexandra
Alexandra
$97,437
Reception centre modernization
Town of North Rustico
North Rustico
$90,557
Fire department equipment
Town of Tignish
Tignish
$247,500
Storage building
Town of Borden-Carleton
Borden-Carleton
$41,601
Fire department equipment
Town of Three Rivers
Three Rivers
$89,615
Cardigan Fire Department gear replacement
Town of Kensington
Kensington
$62,876
Fire department and gym equipment
Tyne Valley Rural Community Fire Company
Tyne Valley
$46,896
Equipment upgrades
Town of O'Leary
O'Leary
$139,370
Town complex upgrades
The Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation Inc.
Alberton
$66,020
Upgrades to reception centre
Town of O'Leary
O'Leary
$73,500
Fire department equipment
