Province Invests In Emergency Response Projects For Rural Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CANADA, December 12 - Organization Community Funding Project Descriptions Cross Road Rural Community Fire Company Stratford $114,717 Rescue boat, communications and equipment replacement Central Kings Rural Fire Department Bridgetown $97,666 Upgrades to fire protection equipment City of Summerside Summerside $76,990 Fire equipment upgrades East River Fire Company Inc. Mount Stewart $128,606 Hall upgrades, generator and equipment Emerald Recreation Club Emerald $71,921 Facility upgrades at the reception centre and train station Harbour Authority of Georgetown Georgetown $2,890 Purchase of two automated external defibrillators machines and carrying cases Lennox Island First Nation Lennox Island $86,586 Reception centre upgrades and heat pump Montague Volunteer Fire Brigade Inc Montague $50,302 Rescue boat, infrastructure upgrades and equipment replacement Murray River Rural Community Fire Company Murray River $233,006 Fire hall expansion New London Rural Community Fire Company New London $81,668 Equipment upgrades North Shore Rural Community Fire Company North Shore $95,661 Facility upgrades and equipment New Glasgow Rural Community Fire Company New Glasgow $119,894 Fire equipment and upgrades North River Rural Community Fire Company Cornwall $100,000 Rescue equipment Rural Municipality of Sherbrooke Sherbrooke $12,194 Reception centre upgrades Rural Municipality of Belfast Belfast $31,821 Installation of a generator Rural Municipality of Miscouche Miscouche $126,043 Community upgrades Rural Municipality of St. Peters St. Peters $187,677 Community infrastructure upgrades Rural Municipality of Wellington Wellington $106,877 Boardwalk repairs and upgrades to fire department and equipment Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park Milton $50,618 Reception centre upgrades Rural Municipality of North Shore North Shore $86,537 Community upgrades Rural Municipality of Miminegash Miminegash $26,854 Fire hall upgrades Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart Mount Stewart $249,500 Building upgrades for reception centre and rental space Rural Municipality of Hunter River Hunter River $10,846 Reception centre upgrades Rural Municipality of Brackley Brackley $72,679 Upgrades to Brackley Community Centre Rural Municipality of Murray Harbour Murray Harbour $174,948 Reception centre enhancements Rural Municipality of Alexandra Alexandra $97,437 Reception centre modernization Town of North Rustico North Rustico $90,557 Fire department equipment Town of Tignish Tignish $247,500 Storage building Town of Borden-Carleton Borden-Carleton $41,601 Fire department equipment Town of Three Rivers Three Rivers $89,615 Cardigan Fire Department gear replacement Town of Kensington Kensington $62,876 Fire department and gym equipment Tyne Valley Rural Community Fire Company Tyne Valley $46,896 Equipment upgrades Town of O'Leary O'Leary $139,370 Town complex upgrades The Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation Inc. Alberton $66,020 Upgrades to reception centre Town of O'Leary O'Leary $73,500 Fire department equipment

