Sahitya Kala Parishad To Host 'Vama' A Celebration Of Women Artists From Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 13, 2024: Sahitya Kala Parishad, of NCT, Delhi, announces the upcoming art Vama: Showcasing Women Artists from Delhi. This eight-day celebration will bring together 20 talented women artists from Delhi . The exhibition, curated to empower and showcase the artistic brilliance of women, will be inaugurated by Shri Saurabh Bharadwaj, Hon'ble of Art, Culture & Languages, on 14th December 2024, at 6:00 p.m.



Featuring a lineup of 20 eminent women artists, the exhibition includes the works of Annu Gupta, Dipa Potwray, Durga Kainthola, Kanchan Chander, Nilanjana Nandi, Pratibha Singh, Rashmi Chaudhary, Sakshi Bajaj, Seema Mohaley, Megha Madan, Neetu, Aditi Aggarwal, Kavita Nayyar, Rashmi Khurana, Richa Navani, Sushma Yadav, Shampa Sircar Das, Vandana Kumari, Vandana Rakesh, and Vasundhara Tewari Broota. Each artist brings a unique perspective and narrative, creating a captivating blend of tradition and contemporary styles.



The Vama platform aims to provide a space where women artists can display their unique perspectives, creativity, and artistic skills, fostering inclusivity and representation in the art world. With artworks ranging across various mediums, the event seeks to inspire conversations about women's contributions to contemporary art.



The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m ., offering art lovers, critics, and patrons an opportunity to immerse themselves in the creative journey of these remarkable women.

