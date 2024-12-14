Baku Initiative Group Expands Global Cooperation To Support Decolonization Efforts
Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group
(BIG), announced the organization's growing international
cooperation during a full-scale report on Decolonization Day,
Azernews reports.
Since launching in September 2023, BIG has established
partnerships with various countries and regions, including Corsica
and the Union of Comoros.
Abbasov revealed that BIG now cooperates with 14 regions and
expressed hopes to expand further, including potential partnerships
with Reunion in 2024.
“Naturally, the increase in the number of such territories is
both positive and negative. Because the identification of such
territories shows how many peoples are still under colonial
oppression. I think that next year we will start to cooperate with
Reunion.
I think that in 2025, from a geographical point of view, BIG
cooperation will increase. We will try to give our support within
the framework of international law to the regions and peoples
affected by the policies of colonialism and neo-colonialism,” he
added.
It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group remains
steadfast in its support for the freedom and independence of those
living under colonial and neocolonial rule, offering both
solidarity and practical assistance. At the same time, the
organization is dedicated to promoting women's empowerment,
advancing human rights, and addressing environmental and cultural
issues, reinforcing its comprehensive approach to global justice
and equality.
