Baku Initiative Group Expands Global Cooperation To Support Decolonization Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), announced the organization's growing international cooperation during a full-scale report on Decolonization Day, Azernews reports.

Since launching in September 2023, BIG has established partnerships with various countries and regions, including Corsica and the Union of Comoros.

Abbasov revealed that BIG now cooperates with 14 regions and expressed hopes to expand further, including potential partnerships with Reunion in 2024.

“Naturally, the increase in the number of such territories is both positive and negative. Because the identification of such territories shows how many peoples are still under colonial oppression. I think that next year we will start to cooperate with Reunion.

I think that in 2025, from a geographical point of view, BIG cooperation will increase. We will try to give our support within the framework of international law to the regions and peoples affected by the policies of colonialism and neo-colonialism,” he added.

It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group remains steadfast in its support for the freedom and independence of those living under colonial and neocolonial rule, offering both solidarity and practical assistance. At the same time, the organization is dedicated to promoting women's empowerment, advancing human rights, and addressing environmental and cultural issues, reinforcing its comprehensive approach to global justice and equality.