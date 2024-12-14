Zeenat Aman Shares ‘Defining Anecdote’ From Her Career Featuring Raj Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) On Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, veteran Zeenat Aman shared a“defining anecdote” from her career when she was shooting for the film“Vakil Babu” starring the late icon.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring her and Raj Kapoor. In the monochrome image, the late star is seen painting the unforgettable scar on the diva's face for“Satyam Shivam Sundaram.”

She then penned down her thoughts and wrote:“In December we will mark the 100th birth anniversary of the extraordinary Raj Kapoor.”

“I have rehashed the story of how he came to cast me as Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram countless times, but here it is for Instagram. A defining anecdote from my career.”

She first reminisced about shooting for“Vakil Babu” starring her, Raj Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

“It was around 1976, and we were shooting Vakil Babu. Rajji was playing the titular role, while his younger brother Shashi Kapoor and I were playing leading roles as each other's love interests. In between takes, while the technicians changed sets and rigged lights, we cast members often found ourselves with time to kill.”

She shared that Raj Kapoor had a“radical approach to his art, and he was brimming with enthusiasm for a film he wanted to make. For days he regaled us with his idea for a story about a man who falls in love with a woman's voice but can't quite reconcile himself to her appearance.”

The actress recalled that he spoke with unfettered and rousing passion, but never once even hinted that she could be a part of this film, which turned out to be“Satyam Shivam Sundaram”.

“I was already a star in my own right, and his lack of interest in casting me began to chafe. I knew that my“modern image”, complete with mini skirts and boots, was the culprit. So I determined to take matters into my own hands.”

“I knew that Rajji spent much of his spare time at 'The Cottage' set on the grounds of his sprawling R.K. Studio. It was here that he would hold meetings or host small events, often presiding over these gathering from a pristine mattress placed on the floor. So I made my move,” she said.

Sharing the interesting anecdote, Zeenat said:“One evening, having wrapped up early from shoot, I spent an extra 30 minutes in my dressing room making myself up in my own interpretation of Rupa. I put on a ghagra choli, braided my hair with a parandi, and then stuck tissue paper onto my face with glue in an effort to scar my visage.”

“When I reached The Cottage I was greeted at the door by John, Rajji's right-hand man. He looked quizzically at me but followed my request -“Saabji ko kaho ki Rupa ayi hai” To be continued tomorrow...”

“Satyam Shivam Sundaram” released in 1978 and was directed by Raj Kapoor. The film, which also stars Shashi Kapoor, is a social drama about the differences between physical and spiritual love.

The film was dedicated to the iconic playback singer Mukesh, who was the voice of Raj Kapoor in many films. He died two years before the film's release and his last recorded song was part of this movie.