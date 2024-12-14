Air Defenses Shoot Down 25 Russian Drones In Cherkasy Region, Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 14, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 25 Russian Shahed drones in the Cherkasy region.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He stated that the Russian drone attack began late Friday and lasted almost ten hours.

“According to preliminary data, 25 'Shaheds' were destroyed within the region. There were no casualties,” noted Taburets.

The debris caused damage to the power line.

The repair teams were swift in their response. The regional governor also stated that an ongoing territory inspection is underway.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of December 13, Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine. Air raid sirens went off in several regions.