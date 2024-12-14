Air Defenses Shoot Down 25 Russian Drones In Cherkasy Region, Power Line Damaged
Date
12/14/2024 2:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 14, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 25 Russian Shahed drones in the Cherkasy region.
Ihor Taburets, the head of the regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
He stated that the Russian drone attack began late Friday and lasted almost ten hours.
“According to preliminary data, 25 'Shaheds' were destroyed within the region. There were no casualties,” noted Taburets.
The debris caused damage to the power line.
Read also:
Ukrainian forces intercept nearly dozen enemy drones approaching Kyiv
overnight
The repair teams were swift in their response. The regional governor also stated that an ongoing territory inspection is underway.
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of December 13, Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine. Air raid sirens went off in several regions.
MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108992301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.