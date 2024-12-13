Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation's Massacre In Nuseirat Refugee Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait has condemned the Israeli Thursday's brutal massacre against Palestinian people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In a press statement on Friday, the of Foreign Affairs noted the Israeli massacre resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of innocent people, the injury of many others, and caused massive destruction of infrastructure.

This attack shows that the Israeli occupation is continuing its war crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people, the Kuwaiti Ministry said.

The State of Kuwait renewed its call on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to take urgent and strict measures to stop these Israeli ongoing violations against the brotherly Palestinian people and provide them with protection.

It also stressed the importance of activating international accountability mechanisms to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes do not go unpunished.

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed 33 Palestinians and injured 84 others, according to official sources.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,835 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 106,356 others in addition to over 11,000 people who are missing amid fears they may be buried under the rubble of their destroyed buildings. (end)

