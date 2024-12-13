50K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Due to the severe military restrictions placed on entry by the Israeli authorities, tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.About 50,000 worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the Israeli occupation forces stopped several young men near the Lions and Al-Sahira Gates and barred them from entering the mosque, preventing worshipers from doing the prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.Thousands of residents from the West Bank governorates are prevented from traveling to Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation authorities in order to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.