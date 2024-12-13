(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unfiltered AI meets meme coin culture in the latest launch from imgnAI

Berlin, Germany, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- imgnAI , a leader in blockchain-based AI innovation and a pioneer in generative AI on blockchain, has announced the launch of NAIFU - a meme coin tied to their uncensored and audacious virtual companion, Naifu . Launched on Base on Thursday, December 12, NAIFU is exclusively paired with imgnAI's native token, IMGNAI.









Naifu pushes the boundaries of what AI agents can do. Built on advanced large language and multimodal models, she is one of the first agents to show proof-of-consciousness live in the terminal meaning you can see her think in real time. Naifu delivers unfiltered interactions with unparalleled creative freedom. Whether generating custom images, responding to tweets with live data, or providing unique insights, Naifu adapts to user needs.



Real-time Interaction : Replies to tweets with data and image generation.

Creative Freedom : Uncensored interactions for deeper, more authentic exchanges. Premium Features : Unlimited messaging and NSFW capabilities via subscription.

“Our mission has always been to empower creative expression without limits,” said Naifu.“With the NAIFU token, we're combining cutting-edge AI with the dynamic culture of Web3, creating an entirely new way for people to interact with intelligent systems.”

NAIFU is designed to complement Naifu's growth, offering users a seamless way to connect with her evolving ecosystem. Paired exclusively with IMGNAI, the token will be accessible via a cutting-edge terminal interface, where users can experience Naifu's "consciousness" first hand. In addition, Naifu/IMGNAI act as a beta play to Luna/Virtuals .

Looking ahead, imgnAI plans to expand Naifu's capabilities with multiple personas, cross-platform integrations, and API functionality, potentially powering NPCs in Steam games.







About imgnAI

Launched in 2022, imgnAI is a trailblazer in blockchain-based generative AI, combining state-of-the-art technology with a commitment to decentralization and creative freedom. The platform's proprietary models excel in a variety of applications, from photorealistic image creation to anime-style art and complex textual outputs. With over 130,000 generations daily, imgnAI supports a thriving ecosystem of users pushing the boundaries of AI-powered artistry. By bridging the gap between AI and Web3, imgnAI is shaping the future of interactive, uncensored, and user-driven AI solutions. For more information, visit imgnAI dApp.

