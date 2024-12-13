Paddy Upton: The Mind Behind Gukesh's Historic World Chess Championship Triumph

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) From the field to the hockey pitch, Paddy Upton has carved a legacy as a master of mental conditioning. His latest feather in the cap comes from the chess board, where he played a pivotal role in helping Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju claim the World Chess Championship title on Thursday, becoming the youngest world champion in history.

At just 18 years old, Gukesh's victory against reigning champion Ding Liren of China marked a monumental achievement, as he became only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to hold the title. Behind the scenes of this incredible feat was Upton, the South African mental conditioning expert renowned for shaping champions across disciplines.

The collaboration between Upton and Gukesh began in mid-2024, facilitated by Anand and WestBridge-Anand Chess Academy (WACA). Recognising the mental challenges of competitive chess, WACA sought an expert to prepare Gukesh for the psychological rigours of a high-stakes World Championship. Sandeep Singhal, WACA's co-founder, identified Upton as the ideal fit due to his stellar track record with elite athletes.

Though Gukesh already had a formidable team of chess experts, including Polish gMs Grzegorz Gajewski and Jan-Krzysztof Duda, India's Pentala Harikrishna and German GM Vincent Keymer, the mentorship of Vishnu Prasanna besides the guidance of Viswanathan Anand, it was clear that a mental conditioning coach was essential for the young prodigy to excel at the highest level.

"We always discussed psychology as a prominent feature, even in our training. And to bring in somebody with the expertise of Paddy (Upton) was very important. It was arrived by Vishy (Viswanathan Anand) and WACA (WestBridge Anand Chess Academy). I had a book written by Paddy. It's called the Barefoot Coach and I've read it a few times and I take notes from it for my own training sessions as well because he's one of the best in whatever he does," Vishnu Prasanna, Gukesh's coach and mentor since 2017, told IANS on Friday. Gukesh may have liked something from those teachings that made him agree to the suggestion.

One of Upton's first challenges was addressing Gukesh's sleep irregularities, a common issue among chess players who often endure late-night games and high-stress situations. His father Dr. Rajnikanth highlighted the importance of this intervention.

Through tailored strategies, Upton not only improved Gukesh's sleep but also instilled a routine that optimised his energy levels during critical matches.

For Upton, the cornerstone of his approach was preparation. Over six months, he and Gukesh worked to develop a mindset geared toward consistency and confidence. The aim was to ensure that during the World Championship Match, Gukesh could execute his plans independently with minimal input from Upton.“I've been speaking to him once a week for the last six months, just preparing him to manage his mind for a big event,” Upton shared after Gukesh's win.“The idea was to equip him so well that he'd need little to no input during the 14 games of the championship.”

One of Upton's key lessons for Gukesh was to avoid the trap of trying to do something extraordinary on the big stage.“One of the biggest mistakes newcomers make at big events is thinking they need to do something special,” Upton explained.“The key is consistency – doing what you've been doing really well, one move at a time.”

This philosophy allowed Gukesh to remain calm under pressure, even during the most intense moments of the championship. His ability to maintain focus and make calculated moves, without succumbing to the emotional highs and lows of the tournament, set him apart from his peers.

Upton's preparation bore fruit as Gukesh demonstrated remarkable composure throughout the championship. The South African coach revealed that their limited communication during the event was a testament to Gukesh's readiness.“We hardly spoke during his time at the World Championship, which I'm super happy about. It suggests that he knows what he needs to do and is just unrolling the plans we created together,” Upton said.

In the decisive 14th game against Ding Liren, Gukesh displayed nerves of steel. He capitalised on opportunities, avoided reckless risks, and emerged victorious, cementing his place in chess history.

While Upton's mental conditioning was instrumental, Gukesh's success was also a result of his broader support system. Vishnu Prasanna, who coached Gukesh from his early days as a Candidate Master in 2017, and the WestBridge-Anand Chess Academy played crucial roles in shaping his technical and strategic skills.

Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion, also provided invaluable insights. Together, with his team of seconds, they ensured that Gukesh was not only technically prepared but also mentally fortified to handle the immense pressure of a World Championship.