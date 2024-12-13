Qatar Balloon Festival Soars Into Fifth Edition With Colourful Celebrations And Family Fun

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha: The much-anticipated fifth edition of the Qatar Balloon Festival officially kicked off yesterday at the southern parking area of Katara Cultural Village. The festival, running from December 12 to 21, promises to be a standout event, offering a vibrant mix of diverse hot air balloons, thrilling activities, and exciting performances.

This year's edition marks a significant milestone in the festival's history, with more than 50 hot air balloons participating from 21 different countries, including Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Lithuania, Brazil, Spain, and more. Visitors are invited to witness the mesmerizing sight of the colourful hot air balloons taking flight against Qatar's skies, as exciting activities are also being held at the venue from 4pm to 10pm.

The opening ceremony set the tone for the festivities with the inflation of two hot air balloons - one from Visit Qatar and another from Dukhan Bank. As the balloons rose, the event continued to captivate visitors with lively circus parades, laser shows, and nightglow performances, all set to an energetic backdrop of heart-pounding music.

The festival grounds quickly filled with families and friends, who enjoyed a variety of activities, including kite-flying, carnival games, and inflatable bounce castles.

Among the many international participants, The Peninsula had the chance to speak with Cesar, a representative from Mexico, who expressed his excitement with being involved in the festival.

“We really like to invite the people to see the colours, the shapes, and to bring their children to see the festival. This is a very good experience,” Cesar said. His country's balloon, named 'Mandril,' is one of the highlights of the festival.



“I'm very, very happy because it's a great opportunity to bring Mandril to other countries, and we are looking forward to accepting more invitations,” he added. This festival also marks Cesar's first visit to Qatar, and he expressed a deep interest in experiencing the country's rich culture, especially the opportunity to fly Mandril over the Qatari desert.

Over 50 hot air balloons are expected to fill the skies above Katara, providing an unforgettable holiday experience for residents and tourists alike.