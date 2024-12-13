$39.55 Billion Laboratory Equipment Services Market Outlook, 2030: AI-Powered Remote Monitoring And Predictive Maintenance Driving Innovation

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Equipment Services by Type, Equipment, Service Provider, Contract Type, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Laboratory Equipment Services Market grew from USD 15.74 billion in 2023 to USD 17.94 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.07%, reaching USD 39.55 billion by 2030.



The market's growth is influenced by the increasing complexity and integration of laboratory instruments, necessitating specialized service solutions. Additionally, the surge in R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors demands enhanced equipment uptime and performance, further driving service requirements. An emerging opportunity within this market is the integration of IoT and AI technologies for predictive maintenance and remote monitoring solutions, which can significantly reduce downtime and costs. Companies can leverage these technologies to offer value-added services, thereby gaining a competitive edge.

However, the market faces limitations such as budget constraints within academic and research institutions that may lead to deferred maintenance and longer equipment lifecycles. Moreover, a shortage of skilled professionals capable of servicing advanced and proprietary equipment poses a challenge. To address these obstacles, companies should focus on training initiatives and partnerships with equipment manufacturers to ensure access to requisite skills and knowledge.

Innovation and research areas that hold promise for business growth include the development of automated calibration and validation systems, and digital platforms that offer end-to-end service management solutions. By embracing these areas, businesses can enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The nature of the laboratory equipment services market is dynamic and technology-driven, demanding ongoing adaptation to emerging scientific and technological trends.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Laboratory Equipment Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Type



Calibration Services



Repair & Maintenance Services

Validation Services

Equipment



Analytical Equipment



General Equipment



Specialty Equipment

Support Equipment

Service Provider



Original Equipment Manufacturers

Third-Party Service Providers

Contract Type



Customized Service Contracts

Standard Service Contracts

End User



Academic & Research Institutions



Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico



United States



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

Key Attributes