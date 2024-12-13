(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's is showing its resilience, with the latest preview indicating a third consecutive month of growth. The Central Bank's IBC-Br index, a key economic indicator, rose by 0.1% in October, following increases of 0.3% in August and 0.9% in September. This steady climb suggests Brazil's economic foundations remain solid despite global uncertainties.



The October figures surpassed expectations , with many analysts predicting a slight decline. Instead, the economy demonstrated a 7.3% year-over-year growth, contributing to a 3.7% increase for 2024 so far and a 3.4% rise over the past 12 months.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's optimistic projection of 3.5% GDP growth for the year slightly exceeds the government's official 3.3% estimate. The financial market's median forecast of 3.39% aligns closely with these figures, indicating a consensus on Brazil's economic trajectory.







The IBC-Br index which factors in various economic sectors and tax collection data, provides a comprehensive snapshot of Brazil's economic health. While not the official GDP measure, it offers valuable insights into the country's economic performance.



The official GDP figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported a 0.9% growth in the third quarter, with the economy generating R$ 3 trillion from July to September. This data, combined with the IBC-Br index, paints a picture of an economy that continues to expand, albeit at a measured pace.



Brazil's consistent growth across multiple sectors demonstrates its economic resilience. For investors, businesses, and policymakers, these figures signal potential opportunities and a stable economic environment. As Brazil navigates global economic challenges, its ability to maintain growth provides a foundation for cautious optimism about its economic future.



Brazil's Economic Engine Revs Up: GDP Preview Signals Growth Streak

