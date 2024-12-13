Zimmer Biomet Receives FDA Clearance For Osseofittm Stemless Shoulder System For Total Shoulder Replacement

New Anatomically Shaped Asymmetric Stemless Design for Total Shoulder Replacement

announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the OsseoFitTM Stemless Shoulder System for total shoulder replacement. This innovative implant is designed to match the natural humeral (upper shoulder bone) anatomy1-3 to optimize anatomical fit while maximizing preservation of healthy bone. The OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder System expands the company's expansive total shoulder portfolio and integrates with Identity® Humeral Heads with Versa-Dial®

Technology for infinite offset placement as well as the Alliance®

Glenoid for a broad range of glenoid options to adapt to a patient's unique anatomy.

"The OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder System combines an anatomically shaped implant1-3 which supports bone conservation and is designed for stable initial fixation4-7, with our proprietary OsseoTi® Porous Metal Technology for biological fixation,"8,9* said Brian Hatcher, President, SET & CMFT at Zimmer Biomet. "We are pleased to offer OsseoFit within our robust shoulder portfolio that includes modular, compatible components which provide surgeons with a multitude of options based on patients' unique anatomy while maintaining a small instrument footprint and maximizing workflow efficiency."

The anatomically designed left- or-right-sided anchor implants feature fins which create a press-fit during insertion and contain fully porous windows. The fin geometry and anchor spacing of the implant determine proper orientation and fit1-3 into the natural bone and help avoid cortical impingement, while reaching dense bone areas.2,3,10 In addition, the design includes strategically located anterior reattachment suture holes on the anchor to facilitate subscapularis repair. The system is available in a singular instrument tray to maximize workflow, and sterile process efficiency, to fit nicely in a variety of settings including ambulatory surgical centers.

"As younger and more active patients require shoulder replacements, bone preservation becomes increasingly critical to accommodate potential revision procedures in the future," said John W. Sperling, MD, MBA, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Mayo Clinic, and a member of the OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder System surgeon development team. "Using a method that mimics the asymmetry of the natural humerus enables surgeons to preserve native bone while optimizing fixation."

The OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder will be commercially available in Q1 2025.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.



With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

