Soccer Games For Friday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast Information


12/13/2024 5:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football fans are set to enjoy an action-packed Friday, December 13, with a variety of matches spanning multiple leagues and competitions worldwide. From domestic league clashes to high-stakes European competitions, today's schedule offers exciting football for every fan.

Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Turkish Süper Lig, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A , Spanish La Liga, and English Championship. With teams battling for glory and crucial points, today's games promise thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Punjab FC – OneFootball


Turkish Süper Lig

  • 2:00 PM: Kasimpasa vs Eyupspor – Disney+

German 2. Bundesliga

  • 2:30 PM: Hertha Berlin vs Preussen Münster – OneFootbal
  • 2:30 PM: Karlsruher vs Jahn Regensburg – OneFootball

German 3. Liga

  • 3:00 PM: Dynamo Dresden vs Waldhof Mannheim – OneFootball

Spanish La Liga 2

  • 4:30 PM: Almería vs Mirandés – Disney+

German Bundesliga

  • 4:30 PM: Freiburg vs Wolfsburg – Sportv and OneFootball

Italian Serie A

  • 4:45 PM: Empoli vs Torino – Disney+

Belgian Jupiler Pro League

  • 4:45 PM: Mechelen vs Royal Antwerp – Disney+

Spanish La Liga

  • 5:00 PM: Valladolid vs Valencia – ESPN 4 and Disney+

English Championship

  • 5:00 PM: Derby County vs Portsmouth – Disney+

This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!

The Rio Times

