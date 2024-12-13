Soccer Games For Friday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast Information
12/13/2024 5:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football fans are set to enjoy an action-packed Friday, December 13, with a variety of matches spanning multiple leagues and competitions worldwide. From domestic league clashes to high-stakes European competitions, today's schedule offers exciting football for every fan.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Turkish Süper Lig, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A , Spanish La Liga, and English Championship. With teams battling for glory and crucial points, today's games promise thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Punjab FC – OneFootball
Turkish Süper Lig
2:00 PM: Kasimpasa vs Eyupspor – Disney+
German 2. Bundesliga
2:30 PM: Hertha Berlin vs Preussen Münster – OneFootbal
2:30 PM: Karlsruher vs Jahn Regensburg – OneFootball
German 3. Liga
3:00 PM: Dynamo Dresden vs Waldhof Mannheim – OneFootball
Spanish La Liga 2
4:30 PM: Almería vs Mirandés – Disney+
German Bundesliga
4:30 PM: Freiburg vs Wolfsburg – Sportv and OneFootball
Italian Serie A
4:45 PM: Empoli vs Torino – Disney+
Belgian Jupiler Pro League
4:45 PM: Mechelen vs Royal Antwerp – Disney+
Spanish La Liga
5:00 PM: Valladolid vs Valencia – ESPN 4 and Disney+
English Championship
5:00 PM: Derby County vs Portsmouth – Disney+
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
