ASKA Appoints Advisory Board Members With Director-Level Experience And Strategic Expertise In Global Automotive Sector

New appointees to ASKA's Advisory board

Advisors will help identify and act on new opportunities in the automotive sector, expand ASKA's leadership role in multimodal (drive and fly) development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASKA, developer of the ASKATM A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL (Vertical and Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, announced the appointment of three highly experienced advisory board members who are recognized director-level leaders and strategic development experts in the global automotive industry. Their years of expertise are now being applied to create success stories in future mobility. The advisors will help ASKA to identify and act on new opportunities in the automotive sector and expand the company's leadership role in multimodal (drive and fly) development.Axel Harries has a long and distinguished career at Mercedes-Benz and is currently Head of Global Customer Service & Parts Mercedes-Benz Cars. He began his career working on the M-Class project at Mercedes-Benz US International in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Mr. Harries advanced with management roles in the Commercial Vehicles and Corporate E-Business departments. From 2003 to 2008 he was responsible for marketing and portfolio strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars.In 2008 Mr. Harries became CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and was responsible for the entire G-wagon business unit. From 2014 to 2016, he was responsible for the newly structured Quality Management Mercedes-Benz Cars, then co-founded and headed the CASE division until 2017. CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Sharing & Services, Electric Drive) aims at linking these innovations of the future. Within this unit he was also responsible for the full electric vehicle architecture of the future.His other management roles included the division "Sales Functions for Mercedes-Benz Cars and Product Management Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars" and a member of the Executive Board for "Marketing & Sales Mercedes-Benz Cars". He also served as Vice President "Integrated Program, Sales and Inventory Planning" within the "Production & Supply Chain Management" Executive Board.Jonathan Goodman is a seasoned executive with 38 years experience in the global automotive business. Prior to his retirement in 2024, he worked at senior executive positions for 3 global car manufacturers PSA Peugeot Citroen (Now Stellantis), Volvo Cars and Polestar.Mr. Goodman acquired deep experience in the electric vehicle sector after launching and developing the Polestar EV startup brand as global COO, then continuing to CEO of Polestar UK in 2024. During his career at Polestar he also succeeded at strategic commercial and communication roles. An exceptional achiever, he managed commercial sales growth to position the UK as Polestar's #1 global market in 2023 while simultaneously heading up Polestar's global communications with specific responsibility for the communication around Polestar's successful listing on the NASDAQ.Mr. Goodman held managerial roles in Corporate Communication positions at PSA Peugeot Citroen Paris, piloting the company's communication strategy for milestones such as the alliance with General Motors. In his last role of Executive Vice-President, Communications, he was in charge of Corporate Communications worldwide for the PSA Group and a member of the Executive board reporting directly to the CEO. His earlier management roles at Peugeot focused on successfully increasing market share, volume and profitability in sales and financial performance.Dr. Andreas Nienhaus has spent the past 18 years focusing on strategy development for automotive OEMs and mobility service providers. He serves as a partner in Oliver Wyman's Automotive and Industrial Goods Practice and is the Head of the Oliver Wyman Mobility Forum, a global think-tank focused on new mobility solutions.Dr. Nienhaus is involved in designing new strategic business models for emerging sustainable mobility solutions and services. His expertise focuses on the electrification of mobility, green-tech solutions in the mobility ecosystem, and digitization in the automotive space.Recognized as a mobility thought leader and a sought after speaker, Dr. Nienhaus regularly publishes reports and studies on how people and things will get from A to B in the future.“Given the constant increase in traffic and mobility demand, developing sustainable and efficient transport solutions will be pivotal for our future. Combining air-travel with on-road vehicle technology to enable new ways to get from A to B is a promising and important puzzle piece in shaping a sustainable mobility ecosystem,” he states.ASKA is well-positioned for strategic growth with a multi-talented advisory board with recognized experts in aviation, automotive and defense sectors.About ASKAASKA is the world leader in the development of electric-hybrid multimodal (drive and fly) VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) with surface and air capabilities, flying cars.The size of an SUV in the drive mode, the four-seater ASKATM A5 is the world's first electric-hybrid flying car with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. A5's full-scale prototype has achieved its certificate of waiver or authorization (COA) and received the 2nd renewal of experimental special airworthiness certificate for R&D by the FAA in July 2024. The aircraft is progressing with flight testing and has successfully conducted more than 500 unmanned hovering tests as well as extensive drive testing.ASKATM A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, and can operate with today's infrastructure. A5 offers the first and last mile transportation, enabling it to scale by seamlessly integrating into the ground infrastructure. Learn more about ASKA.

