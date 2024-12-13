Msmes Leverage Tradetech To Bridge Gaps In Cross-Border Trade

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) India's ecommerce exports sector is undergoing a transformative revolution, driven by the integration of TradeTech-a suite of cutting-edge technologies that simplify and accelerate global trade.

This development comes as Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), strive to meet ambitious targets, including achieving USD 200 billion in exports by 2030.

TradeTech, a partnership between the UAE and the World Economic Forum (WEF), leverages blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital twins to streamline cross-border trade.

These technologies address longstanding challenges like high shipping costs, complex compliance procedures, and logistical inefficiencies. By digitising traditionally manual processes, TradeTech ensures transparency, reliability, and speed in international trade operations.

Blockchain stands out as a key enabler, offering secure and transparent trade finance through smart contracts. This eliminates delays and enhances trust among trading partners.

Similarly, AI-powered analytics provide businesses with actionable insights into global demand trends, enabling them to optimise inventory, tailor offerings, and improve market responsiveness.

IoT and digital twins boost supply chain management by enabling real-time tracking and predictive logistics.

For India's 63 million MSMEs, which employ over 110 million people and contribute 45 per cent of the nation's exports, TradeTech is a game-changer. These technologies lower barriers to entry, providing even the smallest enterprises with the tools to compete on a global scale.

The introduction of ecommerce export hubs, supported by TradeTech, further accelerates this transformation by reducing order-to-shipment timelines from days to mere hours, enhancing competitiveness in key markets such as the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

India's ecommerce market, projected to reach USD 200 billion by 2026, underscores the urgency of adopting TradeTech to meet international quality benchmarks and improve scalability.

A McKinsey report highlights the untapped potential of MSMEs, predicting their capacity to amplify export contributions to USD 1 trillion by 2030.

However, to fully realize TradeTech's promise, streamlined regulatory frameworks and digitized customs processes are critical. Collaboration among governments, technology providers, and businesses will determine the pace of this transformation.

As TradeTech reshapes global trade, India's MSMEs are poised to lead the charge, exemplifying agility, innovation, and excellence on the international stage.

(KNN Bureau)