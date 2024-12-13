Relatively Cold Weather Forecast In Most Areas Until Sunday - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Temperatures will drop, on Friday; the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy and relatively cold. There is a slim chance of light, sporadic showers during the morning hours, which could result in brief rain in some areas of the Kingdom's center and north, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.The department warns of the danger of low horizontal visibility in the morning due to fog formation over the plains and mountainous heights, as well as the potential for frost to form in the late night over the desert and high southern mountains. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and be mindful of slipping on the the roads in areas witnessing rainfall.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius, and a low of 3 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 22 degrees during the day, sliding to 10 degrees at night.