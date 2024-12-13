50 New Aid Trucks Cross From Jordan To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- A new humanitarian aid convoy has been sent to aid our people in the Gaza Strip by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) in collaboration with the Jordan - Arab (JAF), as part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts carried out by Jordan, under the leadership of King Abdullah II.In addition to other relief goods meant to lessen the pain of impacted families and help them live better lives, the convoy consists of 50 laden with food, medicine, medical equipment, and sanitary supplies.In a statement on Friday, JHCO Secretary-General, Hussein Al-Shabli said, "This convoy is a continuation of the relief bridge through the Jordanian corridor to our people in Gaza, and we affirm that Jordan will always remain the support that will not hesitate to provide them with aid and support." He emphasized that until the ordeal is over and things get back to normal, Jordan would do everything in its power to help our people in Palestine and that the march of goodness will continue.To guarantee that aid reaches those in need in the Gaza Strip, the convoy was organized in collaboration with a number of national and international organizations. Additionally, coordination with international and local authorities was done to guarantee the secure and prompt passage of aid across border crossings.