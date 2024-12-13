Ministry Of Health: 66 Cases Arrived In Al-Bashir, Al-Tutunji As Result Of Fire At White Beds Society's Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- The of announced that it had received 66 cases of inhalation burns from the White Beds Society's fire.These instances were handled by the Ministry's hospitals' Crisises and Emergency Departments based on their level of severity.The Ministry clarified that although 60 individuals, including 11 admitted to the intensive care units at the hospitals in Al-Bashir, Al-Tutunji, and Al-Zarqa, received treatment, six of the arrived at the facilities dead. The remaining 49 instances are good and moderate cases that are being treated in hospital departments; it is possible that some of them will be discharged after their health has been reassessed.