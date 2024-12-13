(MENAFN- APO Group)

The 16th of the Parties to the United Nations to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16) hosted a high-level event to mobilize support and scale up investments for the African Great Green Wall (GGW) Initiative.

Organized in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank, the event celebrated progress and outlined strategies to enhance land restoration, drought resilience, and sustainable development across Africa.

The gathering brought together Heads of State and Government, leaders from international financial institutions, technical experts, and other key stakeholders. Held on the sidelines of the UNCCD COP16 and the One Water Summit, the event spotlighted the GGW initiative's achievements while addressing urgent funding gaps to accelerate its implementation.

Regional leaders underscored the Great Green Wall's critical role as a cornerstone of national and regional development strategies, highlighting its contributions to fostering stability and security across the continent. By 2023, the GGW initiative welcomed 24 additional member states from North, West, East, and Southern Africa, elevating it to a continental scale.

Nigeria's Minister of Environment and Chair of the Pan-African Great Green Wall, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, opened the session, marking the first time Sahel and SADC leaders met at this level. By 2023, 24 additional member states from North, West, East, and Southern Africa joined the GGW initiative, elevating it to Pan-African status as intended.

Zimbabwe's Minister of Environment, Sithembiso G.G. Nyoni, who also serves as SADC chair, highlighted the widespread impact of desertification.“The Sahel is the most affected area in Africa, but other regions, including the Karoo in South Africa, Somalia and Ethiopia, also face severe challenges from desertification and frequent droughts,” she noted.

The event also featured the presentation of several new projects supporting the GGW implementation. It also showcased numerous investment opportunities, emphasizing the importance of partnerships among regional economic communities, governments, NGOs and the private sector in combating desertification.

Dr. Laouali Garba, Manager of Agricultural Research, Production, and Sustainability at the African Development Bank, highlighted the various support the Bank has provided to GGWI member countries in the Sahel, Horn of Africa, and SADC regions. These efforts aim to build resilience for up to 10 million farmers and pastoralists.

The Bank extended technical assistance to the GGWI Secretariat to strengthen its capacity, including conducting an institutional and organizational audit of the Pan-African Agency Secretariat to enhance its operations; mobilizing a team of five technical assistance experts specializing in project design and resource mobilization for three years; developing a regional, bankable resilience program spanning at least eight countries; and strengthening national agencies' capacities in monitoring and evaluation.

Additionally, the Bank supports a groundbreaking initiative titled

"Gender-Transformative Resilience to Drought in Transition States in Southern Africa."

Starting in 2025, this two-year project aims to improve drought resilience among women and girls in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

Harsen Nyambe, Director of Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment at the African Union Commission, highlighted the GGW's symbolic and practical significance:“The Great Green Wall is more than a tree-planting project; it is a symbol of resilience. It represents Africa's determination to reclaim its land, restore its ecosystems, and empower its people to build a sustainable future,” he said.

Cathrine Mutambirwa, Programme Coordinator for Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) and Land Restoration at the Global Mechanism of the UNCCD, highlighted the GGW's work in fostering sustainability and wealth creation in Southern Africa.“Through an intersectoral platform for planning and cooperation, we ensure coherent design and integrated development linked to land use planning and management. Transboundary initiatives maximize ecosystem services, while new financing mechanisms and revenue streams support these efforts," she stated.

Moderated by CNN's Eleni Giokos, the event demonstrated significant progress and renewed commitment to the African Great Green Wall Initiative. It set the stage for enhanced political and investment mobilization, envisioning a sustainable future for Africa, particularly the Sahel.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media contact:

Communication and External Relations Department

...

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: