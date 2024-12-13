AISECT Celebrates 35 Years Of Empowering Gas Victims' Dependents With Skill Training And Sustainable Employment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AISECT, India's leading social enterprise in skill development and education, celebrates 35 years of providing transformative skill training and employment opportunities to the dependents of in Bhopal. Since 1989, AISECT has been conducting specialized computer training and designing courses at its center in Ginnouri, Bhopal. This initiative, carried out without any external support, underscores AISECT's commitment to empowering underserved communities.



Over the past 35 years, these programs have not only equipped participants with market-relevant skills but also provided pathways to employment and self-reliance. In the past one and a half years, the center has expanded its focus to offer fashion designing courses tailored specifically for women dependents of gas victims. The certification for these programs is provided by Scope Global Skills University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's first skill university, ensuring the participants are industry-ready.



Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Director of AISECT, said,“At AISECT, we are deeply committed to skill development for all sections of society. For the last 35 years, our training programs have been a lifeline for gas victims' dependents, equipping them with the skills needed to secure employment and achieve self-sufficiency. Our focus on modern skill areas like fashion designing reflects our dedication to evolving with industry demands and opening doors to new opportunities.”



Shri Santosh Choubey, Chairman of the AISECT Group and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, highlighted the broader vision, stating,“AISECT was founded with the mission to bridge the skill gap in India and empower individuals to transform their lives through education and training. Our initiative in Bhopal is a testament to this commitment. By equipping gas victims' dependents with skills that align with today's industry requirements, we not only honor their resilience but also contribute to the larger goal of building an inclusive, skilled workforce. AISECT's journey reflects the power of localized, sustainable interventions in driving long-term social and economic impact.”



For 35 years, AISECT has empowered communities through its pioneering efforts in skill development, education, and employment generation. The Bhopal initiative reflects its unwavering commitment to creating equitable opportunities and driving sustainable livelihoods across India. Building on this vision, AISECT plans to establish a production unit at the center, providing enhanced employment opportunities for its trained candidates and reinforcing its mission of transforming lives through skill training.

