Reservation Is A Sensitive Issue: Itoo
Date
12/13/2024 12:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister, Sakina Masood Itoo, Thursday said that it would be inappropriate to discuss the reservation policy issue, as it is currently under judicial consideration.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Reservation is a sensitive issue, and a sub-committee was formed to address it. At this point, the matter is sub-judice, and we should not discuss it while it is in court,” Sakina Itoo told reporters.
She also dismissed any claims suggesting issues with the functioning of the government.
ADVERTISEMENT
“There is no problem in the government's functioning. Some people are trying to create an impression, but the government is working under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, and in the past two months, we have been focusing on the betterment of the people,” she added.
The Minster also addressed concerns regarding the difficulties faced by the youth in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two decades, particularly in dealing with mental health issues like depression.
Read Also
High Court Seeks J&K Govt's Response On Reservation Policy
Itoo To Head CSC On Reservation Rules
“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered greatly in the past 20 years, and they have faced many challenges, including depression. We want to help them overcome this, and we are organizing programs to support them in this regard,” she said, as per news agency KINS.
The Education Minister expressed her concern about the decline in the use of Kashmiri language among children, calling it a matter of great importance.“It is concerning that many children are unable to speak their mother language, Kashmiri. As Education Minister, it is my responsibility to ensure we work towards preserving and promoting the Kashmiri language so that our children can learn and speak it,” Itoo added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108988730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.