Reservation Is A Sensitive Issue: Itoo



“Reservation is a sensitive issue, and a sub-committee was formed to address it. At this point, the matter is sub-judice, and we should not discuss it while it is in court,” Sakina Itoo told reporters.

She also dismissed any claims suggesting issues with the functioning of the government.

“There is no problem in the government's functioning. Some people are trying to create an impression, but the government is working under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, and in the past two months, we have been focusing on the betterment of the people,” she added.

The Minster also addressed concerns regarding the difficulties faced by the youth in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two decades, particularly in dealing with mental health issues like depression.

“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered greatly in the past 20 years, and they have faced many challenges, including depression. We want to help them overcome this, and we are organizing programs to support them in this regard,” she said, as per news agency KINS.

The Education Minister expressed her concern about the decline in the use of Kashmiri language among children, calling it a matter of great importance.“It is concerning that many children are unable to speak their mother language, Kashmiri. As Education Minister, it is my responsibility to ensure we work towards preserving and promoting the Kashmiri language so that our children can learn and speak it,” Itoo added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now