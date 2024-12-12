Canadian Cereal Production Market Analysis, 2014-2029: Domestic Producers Boost Output Amid Pressure From Imported Cereal, Which Makes Up Nearly Half Of Domestic Demand
Date
12/12/2024 5:46:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) industry revenue has been increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the past five years, reaching $1.9 billion in 2024.
Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cereal Production in Canada - market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the Canadian cereal production industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Cereal production in Canada has encountered a variety of challenges and opportunities lately. The sector has been notably influenced by unpredictable weather conditions, increasing input costs and evolving consumer tastes. Yet, it has demonstrated resilience, thanks to technological innovations and sustainable farming practices. In 2021, wheat production experienced a significant decline because of a severe drought, highlighting the susceptibility of cereal crops to climate change and emphasizing the need for climate-resilient farming methods.
Overall, industry revenue has been increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the past five years and is expected to reach $1.9 billion in 2024. This includes a 1.6% uptick in 2024 alone.
Canadian Cereal Production Market Trends and Insights
The pandemic bolstered cereal production as many consumers were forced to stay home and abide by regulations. Cereal offered a convenient easy-to-eat breakfast option. Ever-changing dietary habits continue to push healthy alternatives into the market. Producers have introduced new cereals to meet changing consumer preferences. Ontario has multiple urban cities, offering access to a large consumer base. Producers save on transport costs by being near buyers. Companies face pressure from imported cereal. Imports make up almost half of the domestic demand. Even so, domestic producers are increasing their output capacity.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Kellogg Company General Mills Inc. PepsiCo Canada ULC Post Holdings Inc. Nature's Path Foods Inc.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12122024004107003653ID1108985481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.