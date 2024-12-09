Globalmanagergroup Has Launched The Updated Training PPT Kit For ISO 55001

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Globalmanagergroup has launched the updated ISO 55001 training PPT presentation kit for Asset Management as per version 2024. The training kit includes more than 200 editable PowerPoint slides which address all elements of Asset Management system requirements. Globalmanagergroup has already received positive feedback from clients worldwide for its ISO 55001:2014 auditor training kit. An leader in document and training material provision has released the ISO 55001:2024 training kit, which was created with the most recent ISO standard revisions in 2024.



Approximately 200 ISO 55001 PowerPoint slides and a PowerPoint presentation organized into seven modules make up the seven components of the ISO 55001:2024 auditor training kit. Internal audit records, risk and opportunity, and ISO 55001:2024 criteria are all intended to be clearly understood by the kit's users. Additionally, it has case studies, handouts, and a trainer's guide. There is a question bank with more than 500 ISO 55001 audit checklists that may be customized to create a unique internal audit checklist. Examples of risk templates and audit forms are shown for keeping audit records. After completing the training successfully, participants can receive a qualified internal auditor certificate in Microsoft Word format.



The ISO 55001 training PPT kit can be edited and accessible in MS Word and PowerPoint presentations. The training PowerPoint kit is written in simple English language, widely employed by international corporations and sold worldwide. It was created with the help of Asset management experts with more than 20 years of experience, and it has undergone more than 2000 hours of verification and evaluation. The ISO 55001 PPT auditor training package complies with ISO 55001 certification standards and is simple to use and learn. User can download a free demo of ISO 55001 auditor training ppt kit.



Multinational corporations utilize it and sell it widely because it offers value for money and satisfied customers. Compliant with ISO 55001 certification requirements, the ISO 55001 PPT auditor training package is easy to use and understand. For customers to comprehend the product's contents and make well-informed buying choices, it also provides a free demo. Detailed instructions for asset management system certification and requirements are included in the C136 ISO 55001:2024 auditor training presentation package. The training materials are helpful for corporate professionals interested in setting up effective asset management systems and monitoring performance, and more than 1000 participants have been trained worldwide. Businesses that establish in-house awareness and certified internal auditor courses for asset management systems will benefit from the ISO 55001 PowerPoint presentation. This training material has been acquired by clients in several nations for audits and system certification for their companies. ISO 55001 Consultants throughout the world use the ISO 55001 PowerPoint presentation. To know more, visit here:



