QBA And Egypt Discuss Investment Opportunities Across Various Sectors

Doha: On the sidelines of his participation in the Doha Forum, H E Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime of the Arab Republic of Egypt, met with the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA), the meeting was attended by QBA board members Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, Saud Al Mana, and Sherida Al Kaabi, along with other QBA members: Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Faisal Al Mana, Youssef Al Mahmoud, and Hakan Ozdemir, as well as Sarah Abdullah, QBA Deputy General Manager, in the presence of H E Amr El Sherbiny, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Qatar.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly emphasized Egypt's commitment to supporting and enhancing joint cooperation in various fields, particularly the Qatari investments in several sectors within Egypt. He highlighted the alignment between the political leaderships of both countries in expanding the scope of collaboration.

The Prime Minister expressed his aspiration to capitalise on the communication between both sides in the coming period to implement the various visions and proposals discussed.

He pointed out the existence of numerous promising investment opportunities that Egypt looks forward to collaborating on with its Qatari counterparts.

The Prime Minister reviewed several policies and measures adopted by the Egyptian government to enhance the investment climate.

He also highlighted that Egypt is currently implementing an ambitious program in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, with key objectives including improving national economic indicators and strengthening the economy's capabilities.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly pointed out that over the past two years, the Egyptian government has begun issuing the“Golden License” for investment projects.

This license serves as an incentive to facilitate procedures for investors by requiring only a single approval without the need for any additional permits, thus enabling faster implementation of projects.

The Prime Minister also highlighted several incentives and facilitation measures recently introduced by Egypt. In this context, he mentioned the signing of an agreement to eliminate double taxation with Qatar, which is set to come into effect at the beginning of January.

He also affirmed that a number of investment opportunities have been prepared to be presented to Qatari investors across various sectors, including industry, real estate investment, tourism development, and food security.

Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, QBA Board member welcomed the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation to their second home, Qatar.

He emphasised that Egypt holds significant importance for Qatari businessmen and investors.

Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal said:“We had the honor of meeting H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi twice, and both meetings were highly productive. As a business community, we have excellent impressions of Egypt following the recent visit of the Association's delegation, during which we engaged with various government entities and conducted field visits to explore numerous investment opportunities currently under review.”

Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, QBA Board member, noted that Qatari businessmen already have previous investments in Egypt across a wide range of sectors.

He highlighted several investment opportunities and remarked that the return on investment in Egypt is positive.

He also emphasised that the“Golden License” is significant for Qatari investors as it will facilitate the realization of tangible projects in Egypt by Qatari businessmen.