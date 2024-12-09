Fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria marks significant turning point

(MENAFN) The fall of Bashar al-Assad's in Syria marks a significant turning point, providing an opportunity for regional powers to redefine their roles. According to expert Hakam Amhaz, Assad's regime was essentially an Iranian stronghold in the region, and its collapse signals the end of Iran's direct influence in Damascus. This creates a vacuum, pushing countries like Turkey to vie for dominance. Maher Farghali, an expert on groups, cautions that extremist factions like and al-Nusra could exploit the power vacuum, destabilizing neighboring countries such as Iraq and Lebanon. As the situation stabilizes, attention will shift toward the return of refugees and Syria’s reconstruction. Political researcher Hossam Taleb suggests that the neighboring countries hosting refugees should play a crucial role in facilitating their return.



With the regime’s downfall, the U.S. may reassess its position, according to Hisham Marwa, a member of the Syrian National Coalition. He predicts that the U.S. will rely more on diplomacy and less on military presence in eastern Syria. Meanwhile, Firas Al-Nayeb, a professor of international relations, foresees Russia attempting to preserve its influence on Syria’s coast, turning the struggle between Russian and American interests into a key issue moving forward. Jahid Tuz, former adviser to the Turkish Prime Minister, argues that the fall of the Assad regime represents a decline in Iranian influence, presenting Turkey with a chance to expand its presence in northern Syria. Muhannad Azzawi, director of the Saqr Center, believes the European Union may become more involved by offering financial support for Syria's reconstruction, although this will depend on political stability and the removal of extremists.



Firas Al-Nayeb stresses that Arab nations must unite the Syrian opposition and present a political roadmap to avoid giving foreign powers more influence. Former Syrian opposition spokesperson Farah al-Atassi highlights that lifting sanctions and providing Arab financial support will be essential to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people. Azzawi warns against the potential division of Syria into international or sectarian spheres of influence and urges Arab nations to protect Syria’s territorial integrity. Major General Osama Mahmoud Kabir, an Egyptian military expert, points to discussions about partitioning Syria due to the prolonged military presence of six countries, including the U.S. and Turkey. This division could be formalized through a UN agreement, giving control of certain regions to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) or Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham. Kabir suggests that the central region, including key areas like Aleppo and Damascus, might fall under the control of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, while Russia’s stronghold in the western coastal regions may remain a point of contention. The situation remains fluid, and the emerging strategies of leaders like Abu Muhammad al-Julani will likely play a critical role in shaping Syria’s future. The coming months will be crucial in determining the direction the country takes.

