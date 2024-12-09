RBI Unveils Mulehunter.Ai To Combat Rising Financial Fraud Through AI

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 9 (KNN) The Reserve of India (RBI) has unveiled MuleHunter, an innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning-based model designed to combat the growing threat of fraud through mule accounts.

This initiative, developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, represents a significant technological advancement in detecting and preventing sophisticated financial crimes.

Recent data reveals a dramatic surge in bank frauds, with incidents more than trebling from 8,752 in fiscal year 2022 to 32,363 in fiscal year 2024.

The total amount involved in these frauds has reached Rs 2,714.64 crore, underscoring the critical need for advanced fraud detection mechanisms.

Mule accounts, which are bank accounts used by criminals to launder illicit funds, have become a primary conduit for financial malfeasance.

These accounts are often established by unsuspecting individuals who are either enticed by promises of easy money or coerced into participation.

The complex network of these accounts makes tracing and recovering funds extremely challenging.

The National Crime Records Bureau highlights the severity of the issue, reporting that online financial frauds constitute 67.8 percent of cybercrime complaints.

In 2023, money mules were responsible for 53 percent of total fraud threats to financial institutions, demonstrating the urgent need for sophisticated detection methods.

MuleHunter distinguishes itself from traditional rule-based systems by utilising advanced machine learning algorithms to analyse transaction and account details.

The model was developed after a comprehensive analysis of 19 distinct patterns of mule account activity, conducted in collaboration with multiple banks. Initial trials with two public sector banks have shown promising results.

"RBIH has developed an in-house AI/ML-based solution which is better suited than a rule-based system to identify suspected mule accounts," the RBI stated.

The model's ability to predict mule accounts with higher accuracy and greater speed marks a significant breakthrough in financial security.

Rajesh Mirjankar, Co-Founder, MD, and CEO, KiyaAi, emphasised the broader implications of such technological innovations. "Initiatives like MuleHunter demonstrate how AI can effectively address challenges like fraud detection and prevention, encouraging collaboration between regulators, banks, and fintechs," he said.

As part of its comprehensive approach to combating financial fraud, the RBI is also running a hackathon to stimulate innovation in fraud detection.

The MuleHunter platform is particularly significant for smaller banks, providing them with the necessary infrastructure to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, ultimately protecting customers and maintaining trust in the financial ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)