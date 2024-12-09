Jewar’S Noida International Airport Conducts First Trial Landing Successfully

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida, Dec 9 (IANS) The Noida International Airport in Greater Noida witnessed a historic moment as its first-ever flight landed on Monday, amid the ongoing trials, and was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute.

The trial flight, which came from Delhi and landed at 1.30 p.m., was carrying Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials, and technical experts. It was a crucial step in testing the airport's readiness. The team onboard gathered comprehensive technical data during the take-off, flight, and landing phases to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

Civil Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, and several other dignitaries, including MLAs, MPs, and DGCA officials were present on the occasion. Strict security arrangements were made for the event.

During the trial, the aircraft performed a 15-minute flight before landing on the 3,900-metre runway at Jewar. After a brief 5-minute stop, the plane took off again. The collected data will be sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further analysis.

Trials will continue till December 15.

The first commercial flight from the airport is expected to take off in April 2025.

Approximately 85 per cent of the airport's construction work has been completed. Advanced systems like CAT-1 and CAT-3 Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), which enhance aircraft visibility during foggy conditions, have already been installed and tested in October.

The first phase of the airport spans 1,334 hectares and is about 80 per cent complete. Scheduled for construction in four phases over 6,500 hectares, the airport will require an estimated investment of Rs 29,650 crore, with Rs 10,056 crore allocated for the first phase. So far, Rs 8,000 crore has already been spent.

The work of the 3.9 km runway is fully complete. The terminal Building is nearing completion with roof finishing and equipment installation works going on. A 38-metre-high Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower is fully operational.

Operated by Zurich International Airport AG, the Noida International Airport will have a 40-year management contract. Once operational in April, it will handle 65 flights per day, including 62 domestic, 2 international, and a cargo flight, serving 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion, the airport will become the fourth largest in Asia.

The successful trial marks a significant milestone in India's aviation sector and underlines the potential of the Noida International Airport as a future hub for air travel and cargo logistics.