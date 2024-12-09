Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Launching with NVIDIA DLSS 3 and New GeForce Game Ready Driver, and Reflex Coming to More Games

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 9, 2024: More than 600 games and applications feature RTX technologies. This week, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Marvel Rivals launch with day-one NVIDIA DLSS 3 support. Path of Exile 2 enters Early Access with day one support for NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, and the Delta Force PC Global Open Beta kicks off, also with day-one NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution support.



NVIDIA Reflex is coming to new titles like Delta Force, Marvel Rivals, and Path of Exile 2. Fortnite Chapter 6 is available now, enhanced by NVIDIA Reflex. Counter-Strike 2 Shanghai Major is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER systems, NVIDIA Reflex, and G-SYNC. NVIDIA has also released a new GeForce Game Ready Driver ready to optimize these highly anticipated games.



Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with the general release on December 9th. Embark on a single-player, narrative-driven journey that spans the globe during the height of the legendary archaeologist’s career, enhanced on PC by NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution. On December 9th, Full Ray Tracing will further upgrade Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC, and NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction is coming soon. Players can download the GeForce Game Ready Driver so that their hardware is ready, delivering the definitive experience in this highly anticipated game.

As part of NVIDIA’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle, running until December 29, gamers can get the Digital Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (a $99.99 value) with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 SUPER, 4080, 4070 Ti SUPER, 4070 Ti, 4070 SUPER, or 4070 desktop or graphics card, or laptop with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique team-up skills, and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel universe in Marvel Rivals. All heroes are free to play at launch and beyond. Players can enable NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution to minimize PC latency and maximize performance for faster, more responsive PvP gameplay. In Marvel Rivals, NIDIA DLSS 3 multiplies performance by an average of 2.8X at 4K max settings, and NVIDIA Reflex reduces PC latency up to 50%, further improving players’ experience. Downloading the GeForce Game Ready Driver will enable players to be ready to go right at launch.



Delta Force PC Global Open Beta, the classic Delta Force first-person shooter franchise, has returned to action with the launch of the free-to-play, continually evolving, 24/7 Delta Force PC Global Open Beta. From the moment the PC Global Open Beta launched, GeForce RTX gamers have been able to elevate their Delta Force experience with DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex, which reduce PC latency by up to 54%. These technologies, combined with NVIDIA’s GeForce Game Ready Driver, enhance performance, improve responsiveness, and deliver stunning visuals for a definitive day-one experience.



Starting in January 2025, Delta Force will gradually include NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation support, providing a smoother gaming experience. The game’s Black Hawk Down campaign, also launching in January 2025, will incorporate Ray-Traced Reflections, further enhancing graphical realism for games. Click ere for the Official PC Open Beta Launch Trailer.



On December 9th, Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport enhances its 500-plus cars and ever-growing number of circuits with Ray-Traced Global Illumination lighting (RTGI). This PC-only upgrade option of Forza Motorsport enhances the game’s existing illumination technology to compute more accurate indirect lighting and occlusion across tracks and cars in real-time, amping up visual fidelity and realism. To maximize performance when enabling RTGI, gamers can activate NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution in the settings menu, take image quality to the next level with NVIDIA DLAA, and download the GeForce Game Ready Driver to optimize their experience.



Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile 2 is the much-anticipated free-to-play action-RPG, building upon the critically acclaimed gameplay of the original 2013 game. Face a sinister threat, long thought destroyed, that has begun creeping back on the edge of civilization, driving people mad and sickening the land with corruption. Path of Exile 2 entered Early Access on December 6th. GeForce RTX gamers jumping into the massive ARPG will find day-one support for DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex, which will reduce PC latency by up to 57%, helping keep players alive in Path of Exile 2’s most dangerous dungeons. Downloading the GeForce Game Ready Driver will ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible while playing.



Become a ronin and cut through the darkness to find the light in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 HUNTERS! Reduce PC latency in all of Fortnite’s modes for more responsive gameplay by activating NVIDIA Reflex. PC latency is reduced up to 46% on a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU in the battle royale. Actions are more responsive, and performance is so high that the battlefield can be seen with maximum clarity.



From November 30 to December 15th, 24 of the world’s best Counter-Strike 2 teams are battling in Shanghai for supremacy at the Counter-Strike 2 Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024. Throughout Counter-Strike 2 Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024, teams are battling on 250 PCs loaded with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards, allowing the organizers to maximize frame rates and enable NVIDIA Reflex, reducing PC latency up to 35% on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. With high framerates, the tournaments’ AOC AGON 540Hz AG246FK eSports gaming monitors run at high refresh rates, maximizing motion clarity and ensuring players can track every player and moment without refresh rate-related motion blur, increasing aiming precision and target acquisition. To stay up to date with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER-powered matches at the Counter-Strike 2 Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024, click here.





