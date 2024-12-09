Putin says Western businesses thrive in Russia more than Russian firms in West

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Putin asserted on Wednesday that Western businesses enjoy a significantly more favorable operating environment in Russia than Russian companies typically experience in the West.



He made this statement during a Q&A session at the Russia Calling! forum in Moscow, emphasizing that Western companies, especially German ones, continue to benefit from advantageous conditions in Russia.



"At present, everything coming from the East is superior to what comes from the West," he remarked at the forum. "Take a look at the favorable conditions being created for the German economy here in Russia, as opposed to those created by your traditional allies and partners – and we are only discussing the business climate."



"Our doors are always open, and we have had excellent relations with Germany for many years, understanding each other very well," the president continued.



However, he pointed out that many Western nations have proven to be "unreliable partners," particularly since 2022, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated into armed conflict.



"As you are aware, in 2022, our entrepreneurs, businesses, and entire sectors encountered significant difficulties due to the actions of some, let's express it cautiously, some nations. Or more specifically, their ruling elites," Putin remarked.

