Iran-Vietnam Business Forum highlights potential for expanding trade, collaboration

(MENAFN) Speaking at the Iran-Vietnam Business Forum, organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in Hanoi on Wednesday, Ghiafeh remarked that the current $200 million trade volume between the two countries does not accurately reflect their full potential. "This figure can grow significantly through comprehensive planning, facilitating information exchange, and leveraging modern technologies," he explained.



Ghiafeh highlighted several areas for collaboration, including renewable energy, technology transfer, and the food and agriculture sectors. He also stressed the need to expand tourism, joint ventures, and technical and engineering services, along with the creation of production facilities to serve regional and global markets.



"Over the past year, numerous trade delegations from both nations have conducted visits. Combined with the political commitment of both governments to strengthen economic ties, this has generated substantial opportunities for the private sector," he noted.



Ghiafeh emphasized the need for closer cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, urging business leaders to develop practical solutions to overcome challenges and enhance joint ventures.



At the forum's conclusion, a memorandum of understanding was signed by Mostafa Mousavi, the chairman of the Iran-Vietnam Joint Chamber of Commerce, and Tran Van Tri, Chair of the Vietnam-Iran Business Council.

