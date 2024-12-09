Shipments from East Azarbaijan region increase 32 percent in 7 months

(MENAFN) Sadeq Namdar, a formal with the Customs Department of the region, stated that more than 2.262 million tons of commodities worth USD1.088 billion were shipped from the region in the stated period, shaping also 44 percent surge in terms of weight, annually.



He further declared that more than 342,000 tons of products valued at USD1.177 billion were brought in to the region in the initial seven months of 2024, with 32 percent and 28 percent surge in value and weight, respectively, as compared to the exact mentioned months of 2023.



As earlier declared by the official head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the amount of Iran’s international trade hit USD99.7 billion throughout the initial seven months of the current Iranian year.



Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that of the stated number, USD60.2 billion was the amount of the nation’s shipments, as well as USD39.5 billion was the value of the brought ins.



He placed the amount of non-oil shipments at USD32.5 billion, the oil shipments at USD27 billion, and technical-engineering shipments at USD700 million in the mentioned months.

MENAFN09122024000045016755ID1108969912