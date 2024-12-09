Maharashtra News: Hotel Dwarkamai In Nagpur Gets Bomb Threat On E-Mail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra : Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur received a bomb threat via e-mail on Monday. Dog squad and city are currently at the site, investigating the matter.

Fire brigades have also been dispatched to the area, stated reports.

The police officials cordoned off the area, and evacuated the hotel premises before the investigation. As of now, 'nothing suspicious' has been found at the site, stated the Nagpur police DCP.

"A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur. Police immediately reached the spot and we evacuated all the inmates. A detailed search has been conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and we have not found anything suspicious," said Rahul Maknikar, Nagpur police DCP, reported TOI.

(This is a breaking story. More updates awaited)